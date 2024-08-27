Burning Man 2024 Marred by Woman’s Death

Officials are investigating the death of a woman during the opening day of the 2024 Burning Man Festival on Sunday in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, about 100 miles north of Reno.

EMTs on hand at the festival responded to a report of a woman who was unresponsive, but were unable to revive her. According to The Guardian, the woman was identified as 39-year-old Kendra Frazer.

“Kendra’s cause and manner of death are still pending results of an autopsy and toxicology screening,” said Sheriff Jerry Allen in a statement on Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kendra’s family and friends.”

The festival has been marred by the death of participants several times in the past. Last year, Leon Reece of Truckee, California, died at the scene, according to DFGate.com.

This year’s festival kicked off on August 25, but was delayed for a short time after a rainstorm came through the area. Officials put a temporary halt to traffic entering the venue to give the ground some time to drain.

Festival organizers expect more than 70,000 participants to attend the event this year and they will be offered a range of attractions, including an “orgy dome.”

According to information released ahead of the event, festival goers can attend an “air-conditioned sex haven” where they can choose to have sex with “groups of two or ore” people, the Daily Star reported.

https://www.instagram.com/burningman/p/C_I7nXqNSDq/?img_index=1

The paper added that operators of the pleasure dome make sure orgy participants are not too drunk to consent.

One woman told the media that once she saw other people having sex in the dome, “it becomes pretty easy to feel like you can do it, too.”

Other events offered to participants have included things such as group orgasm sessions, daily whippings, and naked oil wrestling.

Last year’s event erupted in chaos when heavy rains closed down roads and turned the entire are into a muddy morass. It took days to finally get all the cars out of the soupy mess and hundreds of participants had to walk for miles to get out of the event.

