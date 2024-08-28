Joe Rogan: MSNBC ‘Deceptively Edited’ Video to ‘Look Like I Said Great Things About Kamala Harris’: ‘They Don’t Care About the Truth’

Joe Rogan is accusing MSNBC of “deceptively” editing video footage to make it look like he was praising Vice President Kamala Harris. “They don’t care about the truth,” Rogan said of the news outlet. “They just want a narrative to get out there amongst enough people, because most people are just surface readers.”

“This is what MSNBC did, they took a clip of me talking about Tulsi Gabbard, and they edited it up and made it look like I was saying great things about Kamala Harris,” Rogan told neuroscientist Andrew Huberman during Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

A seemingly shocked Huberman, who is also a tenured professor at Stanford University’s School of Medicine, reacted, “Wait, what?”

“Yeah,” Rogan said. “They didn’t do it like AI, they just deceptively edited the things that I was saying — took it completely out of context.”

“First of all, I was talking about Tulsi Gabbard,” Rogan said of the first clip, adding that the second clip featured him talking about “the media behind Kamala Harris — all this surge and all these people deciding that she’s good, she could win.”

“And they put the two of those [clips] together and made it seem like I was praising Kamala Harris and saying a bunch of things that aren’t even true about her,” Rogan said.

The podcaster went on to explain that he “was talking about Tulsi Gabbard being a Congresswoman for eight years, and about how she served overseas — two deployments in medical units, dealing with people who are blown up from the war.”

“That’s not something Kamala Harris did, that’s something Tulsi Gabbard did,” Rogan said. “I was just saying things about [Gabbard], and they put it out there as a clip of me praising Kamala Harris.”

Rogan added that MSNBC did this because “They don’t care about the truth. They just want of a narrative to get out there amongst enough people, because most people are just surface readers.”

The former Fear Factor host said that most people “read a headline” and decide, “Oh, I know what that is,” and “then you shut your laptop.”

Rogan also dispelled rumors that he will be suing MSNBC as a result of this.

“This has gotten so popular that my fucking stepdad contacted me to tell me he’s happy that I’m suing MSNBC,” he said, adding that he told his stepfather, “I’m not suing MSNBC.”

Gabbard, who endorsed former President Donald Trump on Monday, posted the footage to X earlier this month, saying, “MSNBC was exposed today for yet another set of lies.”

“They deceptively edited together this video of different Joe Rogan comments to make it appear that he was singing the praises of Kamala Harris,” Gabbard said.

MSNBC is again EXPOSED as a propaganda machine for the Democrat Elite, and how they will brazenly try to deceive the American people. One part of the video @joerogan was talking about Kamala; on another part of the video, he was talking about me. MSNBC combined it together to… pic.twitter.com/E8701iZ8dh — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 2, 2024

“This is not reflective at all of the truth of what Joe Rogan said,” the former congresswoman continued. “This is yet another example of how MSNBC is working hand in glove with the Democrat elite and the Kamala Harris campaign to try to spread lies.”

Gabbard added that MSNBC is “trying to use their platform that has nothing to do with journalism, it is purely a propaganda platform” that abuses their status as a news outlet “to try to deceive the American people” in an attempt get Harris elected.

MSNBC has since removed the video from their platform and issued a correction — but as Rogan said, the damage is done, as the narrative has already gotten it out there, and “most people are just surface readers,” who could miss the correction.

