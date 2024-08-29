Fact Check: Barbra Streisand Accuses Trump of Violating Arlington Cemetery Rules

Claim: Hollywood star Barbra Streisand has accused former President Donald Trump of holding a “photo-op campaign” event at Arlington National Cemetery this week, claiming Trump was violating a rule prohibiting such activity at the location.

In an X post on Wednesday, she also spread the long-debunked “suckers and losers” hoax to further smear Trump.

Verdict: False. The Trump campaign said it was invited by the Abbey Gate Gold Star Families group to attend Monday’s memorial, which honored the 13 American military members who were killed during the Biden-Harris administration’s horrifically bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

The campaign also said it received permission to bring it own photographer to Arlington.

We were granted access to have a photographer there. https://t.co/s2E9lNdksK pic.twitter.com/dXbZ03hwzB — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) August 27, 2024

Some of the Gold Star family members involved in Monday’s event issued a statement confirming the campaign’s statement.

BREAKING: Gold Star Families have released a powerful statement supporting former President Donald Trump in the face of an onslaught of dishonest media attacks. Trump recently visited Arlington National Cemetery to honor the lives of 13 servicemen who were killed in the Afghan… pic.twitter.com/PNraqYNMIq — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 28, 2024

Barbra Streisand also attempted to revived the long-discredited “suckers and losers” hoax.

Democrats are using their Hollywood influencer allies like Streisand and Jeffrey Wright to try to change the media narrative around Trump’s visit to Arlington as it has reminded voters of one of the darkest chapters in recent U.S. military history — the Biden-Harris administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Neither Kamala Harris nor Joe Biden attended Monday’s memorial service at Arlington. President Biden was on vacation, while it remains unclear what Harris was doing, though her staff did issue a press release.

