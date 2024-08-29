Netflix Star Julián Ortega Collapses and Dies at 41 at Spain’s Zahora Beach

Actor Julián Ortega, who recently appeared in the Netflix series Elite, collapsed and died suddenly at Spain’s Zahora Beach. He was 41.

The actor was reportedly at a bar on the beach near Marbella, Spain, when he collapsed with a heart attack, according to the Daily Mail.

First responders worked for half an hour to revive him, but it was to no avail. Even with a defibrillator, they were unable to revive the actor.

Early stories of the actor’s passing claimed he had drowned, but in truth he had a heart attack and collapsed on the beach.

Ortega was a native of Madrid and had earned plaudits for roles in Caronte (2020), Elite (2018), and Nunc Et in Hora (2010).

The actor had only just been exposed to an international audience as the first of eight seasons of Elite started streaming on Netflix. The series follows an elite high school and three working-class students who are enrolled there.

Spain’s actors union confirmed the death and in a statement said, “we send our most sincere condolences to the actor’s family and friends,” according to Deadline.

Many others also added their condolences, including Spanish actress Silvia Marsó who said she was filled with “absolute sadness” over the loss in an Instagram message featuring a photo of herself with Ortega.

She also called Ortega a “tremendous actor” and said he was “upright” and “honest” in her tribute.

Spanish actor and co-star Paco Collado also took to social media to share his thoughts, writing (translated to English), “It was a great pleasure [Julián Ortega] to play your father in [‘The Countryside’] you left us with sympathy, generosity and professionalism, many hugs friend and also to your family, a real shame in the prime of your youth, RIP Julian.”

Fue un placer enorme @julianortega_7 hacer de tu padre en @elpuebloserie nos dejas simpatia , generosidad y profesionalidad, muchos abrazos amigo y también a tu familia ,una verdadera pena en plena juventud, DEP Julian . #actor #genio #artedramatico #cariño #artista #talento #mar pic.twitter.com/LvZU4PHbXp — Paco Collado (@AberronchoTV) August 27, 2024

