‘Reagan’ Star Jon Voight: Reagan’s Faith Equipped Him to Defeat Communism, Which Is Threatening America Again Now

Oscar-winning actor, conservative firebrand, and star of the biopic Reagan Jon Voight says President Ronald Reagan’s faith equipped him to defeat communism, which is threatening America again now.

Voight told The Christian Post that Reagan’s approach to handling communism was rooted in his unwavering faith, which was instilled in him as a young child by his mother, Nelle, and his childhood pastor.

“What he had was basically the words of his mother when he was a child: staying in touch with God and believing in the principles of our founding. That’s what served him all his life, so he was able to see right from wrong,” the Ray Donovan star said.

The veteran actor, who plays former KGB agent Viktor Petrovich in the 2024 film Reagan, also warned that the menacing ideology of communism is now infiltrating the United States.

“The Russian people suffered under it, and now we’re being attacked by those same values,” Voight said. “Ronald Reagan helped them survive it. He got rid of the Soviet Union, got rid of Communism in that country. What a blessing for those people.”

“They were so depressed and so injured by that system, and he gave them hope and new life,” the Midnight Cowboy star continued. “But now we’re burdened with it, somehow being attacked by what was the agenda of the KGB.”

“It’s taken root in our country, and we have to stand up and return to the proper principles. Maybe that’s what Ronald Reagan reminds us of.” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Voight said, “I was raised Catholic, but I got a little bit away from it and made some very bad mistakes on my own. And then I got a wake-up call: I know that God is real, and I know that our whole lives are only meaningful in relation to God.”

“I’m very fortunate to have had that understanding in my life — I’ve had an extended career because of it,” the Anaconda star added.

“As Christians, we have the great guidance of Jesus and His help from above. That’s all real, and it’s what gives us hope to become our greater selves,” Voight said. “Our souls are pieces of God, pure God each one of our souls. Once we stand up to that and identify ourselves as that, our lives change.”

In addition to Voight, Reagan also stars Dennis Quaid as Ronald Reagan, Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Jane Wyman, Lesley-Anne Down as Margaret Thatcher, David Henrie as a young Reagan, and Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.