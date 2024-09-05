Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Gets Tongue-Tied After Mocking Trump’s Gaffes — ‘That’s Karma’

Jimmy Kimmel became tongue-tied during his own monologue after poking fun at former President Donald Trump for doing the same thing. “You know what? That’s karma,” Kimmel admitted.

In his opening remarks during Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the television host mocked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for saying Vice President Kamala Harris cannot “put together an English sentence,” and then proceeded to claim that President Trump slurs his words.

Watch Below:

“You know what, the human flehm ball is right, we do need a president who can put together an English sentence. We need a president who can put together an English sentence like this guy,” Kimmel said, before playing clips of Trump appearing to become tongue-tied while delivering remarks.

The television host then made a joke about the government weaponizing the law against the 45th president, saying, “The only sentence Donald Trump can put together is a prison sentence.”

Amusingly, karma struck Kimmel just moments later as delivered his own unintelligible remarks while telling a story about Trump’s family members getting their X accounts hacked.

“They want you to know, do not be fooled by hackers! The only official sancted-shened crypto scams–” Kimmel said, before cutting himself off and saying, “Now I’m like him.”

“You know what? That’s karma,” the TV host acknowledged. “That’s why I’m not gonna be president.”

Kimmel then bizarrely began praising President Joe Biden — who at this point is widely known for being unable to string a sentence together — saying his “approval ratings are skyrocketing.”

“The president’s approval rating is up seven points to 48 percent,” Kimmel said, before joking, “The last time Joe had an approval rating this high was when he signed the Declaration of Independence.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.