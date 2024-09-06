Country Star Jason Aldean: Trump Will Take This Country in the Right Direction for My Family, My Children

Country superstar Jason Aldean, singer of the #1 hit “Try That in a Small Town,” explained his love for former President Donald Trump, calling him a “cool guy,” a leader our country needs, whom he will gladly vote for in November.

Aldean talked about Trump while appearing on The Tucker Carlson Show.

“I love Trump, man. So, we ended up getting invited to New Year’s at Mar-a-Lago. Honestly, when he ran in 2016, I was not political at all,” said Aldean. “I didn’t really get into it. I didn’t really understand it a whole lot. Didn’t pay much attention to it. But I did think it was cool that here’s this guy that is really not a politician.”

“And at the time, you had all the A-list stars were going, ‘Oh, Trump’s running for president.’ They were all excited and almost kind of like it was a joke. And then he won, and I don’t think anyone thought he would win, and for the next eight years, it has been nothing but trying to slander this guy, get him out, and just all the stuff you watch him deal with in the media,” he continued.

Aldean described visiting Mar-a-Lago, having breakfast with the former president, and playing golf with him. He later described him as a “cool guy” that can be fun to hang out with.

Aldean said he never had any intentions of it getting political and his support for Trump “just kind of happened.”

The country hit-maker made headlines around the world last summer when CMT pulled the music video for Aldean’s smash single “Try That In a Small Town,” an anthem that highlights left-wing riots and rising lawlessness in the United States. The video features Aldean performing in front of a courthouse as footage of flag burning, shouting protesters, attacks on police, and a convenience store robbery flash across the screen.

Later in the video, a Fox News chyron appears with the words “state of emergency declared in Georgia.” Aldean’s video juxtaposes violent images with more harmonious scenes of a small town, where viewers see a girl playing hopscotch and a raised American flag. Critics of the song took issue with several lyrics wherein Aldean calls out criminals and rioters directly.

Neil Thrasher — who wrote “Try that in a Small Town, along with Nashville songwriters Kelley Lovelace, Tully Kennedy, and Kurt Allison — gave an amazing acoustic performance of the song during the Breitbart/SiriusXM American Songwriter Special.

Last week, Jason Aldean told a crowd of young voters at a recent concert to “get out and vote” if they don’t like the state of the country right now.

“It’s a crazy ass time when the media makes me out to be the asshole for calling out people doing stupid shit. This country is crazy,” he said. “It’s gotten really weird over the last few years and I will say this: November is a huge month for our country. Huge month.”

“It’s not place for me to stand up here and tell you who to vote for and who not to vote for. That ain’t my business. It ain’t my place to tell you that. But I will say is I see a lot of young people out here … People that can actually vote now – you’re of age to vote,” he continued.

After talking about how he had no interest in voting at a young age, preferring to hang out with his friends, he told those present that they will have no right to complain about an election outcome if they do not vote.

“I’m telling you, it’s a big deal. It’s a really big deal and I see a lot of people bitching about the state of the country. They don’t like what’s going on. That kind of thing. If you don’t get out and vote, you got no right to bitch about the outcome of the election. If you want to see some shit change, then get out. It takes 30 minutes out of your day,” he said.