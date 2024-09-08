Elton John praised former President Donald Trump’s “little rocket man” nickname for North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un as being “brilliant.”

In an interview with Variety, the 77-year-old singer was asked how it felt when Trump nicknamed the North Korean dictator “little rocket man,” alluding to his own hit song “Rocket Man.”

“I laughed, I thought it was brilliant,” the singer explained. “l just thought, ‘Good on you, Donald. The Rocket Man, yeah.’ Donald’s always been a fan of mine, he’s been to my concerts many, many times.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Trump gave the North Korean leader that nickname in 2017 in response to North Korea “testing ballistic missiles and advancing its nuclear program.”

John added that he is “friendly towards” Trump and thanks him for supporting him.

“I’ve always been friendly towards him, and I thank him for his support,” John added. “Yeah, when he did that, I just thought it was hilarious, it made me laugh.”

In 2018, Trump revealed to reporters that he was planning to give Kim an Elton John album with the song “Rocket Man” on it.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed in his 2022 memoir that the then-president had to explain the meaning behind the nickname:

As revealed in Mike Pompeo’s 2022 memoir, “Never Give an Inch,” Trump apparently had to explain to Kim Jong Un what the nickname meant, as the Supreme Leader was not familiar with the “Tiny Dancer” singer. Trump then reportedly autographed an Elton John CD as a gift to Kim.

While the singer has previously tried to be neutral in his musical performances and has performed at conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh’s fourth wedding plus Trump’s wedding to former First Lady Melania Trump, he spoke about how former Vice President Dick Cheney described Trump as being a “threat” to the United States.

John explained that while he does not “go on stage and say to people, ‘You must vote for the Republicans, you must vote for the Democrats,'” he believes the U.S. is “in a very volatile position.”

“I just want to vote for things that are just, things that are important to people: the right to choose, the right to be who you are, and not let anybody else tell you who to be,” the singer told the outlet. “And that goes all the way up to the Supreme Court.”