Hollywood Celebrities Claim Arms Exports to Israel Are ‘Illegal’ in Latest Ceasefire Push

A group of Hollywood celebrities — including Disney-Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, HBO’s Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon, and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali — is claiming that arms exports to Israel are “illegal” as part of their latest push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The stars co-signed a new call to action from the group Artists for Ceasefire that alleges that the shipment of arms to Israel violates U.S. and international law because Israel engages in what it called “grave human rights violations.”

Among those alleged violations are “striking schools or hospitals, restricting humanitarian aid, and killing children,” the organization said.

Artists for Ceasefire didn’t mention the fact that Hamas leaders often use Gaza civilians as human shields by deliberately placing command centers and weapons stashes near hospitals and schools.

“Our demand is simple — our elected leaders must enforce existing U.S. and international humanitarian laws that prohibit the use of military assistance to commit ‘grave human rights violations,’” Ruffalo said in a statement first reported by Variety.

Nixon reiterated the demand for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Enough is enough. The global call for a permanent ceasefire — supported domestically by an overwhelming majority of Americans — must be answered,” she said.

A ceasefire would allow Hamas to regroup and replenish its supplies before it resumes its stated mission of wiping Israel off the face of the map.

In the recent past, Artists for Ceasefire often failed to make any reference to Hamas in its demands for a Gaza ceasefire. But after being called out by numerous outlets, including Breitbart News, the group acknowledged the October 7 Hamas massacre of 1,200 Israelis in this week’s call to action.

The group has enlisted A-list Hollywood stars for its cause, including Cate Blanchett, Channing Tatum, Kristen Stewart, and pop star Billie Eilish.

