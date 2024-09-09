CMA Awards Snub Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Pop-Country Album

The Country Music Association (CMA) snubbed pop star Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” pop-country album, which featured the hit song “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

In fact, the left-wing pop star’s “Cowboy Carter” sat on top of Billboard’s “Top Country Albums” chart for four weeks this year, making her the first black woman to achieve that honor.

Her hit song, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” meanwhile, held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s “Hot Country Songs” chart for ten weeks.

Moreover, Beyoncé reportedly qualified for CMA award categories like album of the year, single of the year, song of the year, among others.

Notably, the snub comes after Beyoncé appeared at the 2016 CMAs in a surprise performance alongside The Chicks, which resulted in backlash due to the “Single Ladies” singer’s support for the Marxist organization Black Lives Matter.

Beyoncé’s surprise performance with The Chicks was subsequently removed from the CMA website.

In the meantime, Post Malone — another artist who released his first country album this year — was nominated for Single of the Year, Song of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for his No. 1 hit, “I Had Some Help,” featuring country music star Morgan Wallen.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé collaborator Shaboozey, whose song, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” was one of this year’s biggest country hits, scored his first-ever CMA nominations, competing for Single of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

The CMAs will broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 20 on ABC.

