‘Big Little Lies’ Star Shailene Woodley Defends Sharing Melania Trump Statement After Assassination Attempt: ‘A Beautiful Message of Human Compassion’

HBO’s Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley has defended her recent choice to share Melania Trump’s statement following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, saying she thought the former First Lady’s words were a “beautiful message of human compassion.”

In an interview with Bustle, Shailene Woodley also called out the many progressives who expressed excitement over the prospect of Donald Trump being assassinated.

“I could not understand how people were speaking about something with such passion for death,” she told the outlet.

Woodley said she shared Melania Trump’s statement because she found it moving.

“Oh my God. Literally, I read it and I was like, ‘This is so beautiful,'” she said, later adding that she only posted the first page because she thought the rest was political.

“The first page was very much like, ‘Look, underneath the political mask is a man, a grandpa, who comes home to his children, his grandchildren, and plays music. The man underneath that mask is my husband.’”

“I posted that letter because I thought it was a beautiful message of human compassion,” she added.

Woodley also expressed her dismay at the negative media coverage her simple post generated. “Hundreds of articles because I posted about a woman saying she’s grateful her husband is alive? Really?” the actress said.

As Breitbart News reported, former first lady Melania Trump called for calm and urged America to come together as one in the wake of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in July.

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” she wrote, later adding: “I am thinking of you, now, my fellow Americans. We have always been a unique union. America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one.”

