Radio Host Mark Levin Announces Major Injury Will Take Him Off the Airwaves

Conservative radio host Mark Levin will be away from his microphone in coming days – by circumstance, not by choice.

Levin said Monday he had a “very bad” fall over the weekend and tore his quadricep, a group of muscles at the front of the thighs, and his right knee.

Surgery is now required before he can return to his on-air duties. Levin used social media to break the news, saying:

Unfortunately, I had a very bad fall this weekend and tore my quadricep between my right knee and thigh. I’ll likely be in surgery in the next day or two. I’ll be back on air as soon as I can. God bless.

The 66-year-old hosts “Life, Liberty & Levin” every Saturday and Sunday on Fox News, as well as his syndicated radio program, “The Mark Levin Show,” every weekday on stations across the country.

No name has been mentioned as a fill-in while Levin goes through surgery and post-op recovery.