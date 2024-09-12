Nolte: Desperate Disney Offers 80% off Faltering Streaming Service

The Disney Grooming Syndicate is so desperate to attract new subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service (a service that queers four-year-olds) that the price has been slashed to just $1.99 a month.

“The streaming service will offer new and returning subscribers three months of the ad tier for $1.99 per month,” reports the far-left Hollywood Reporter. That’s 80 percent off the usual $9.99 per month charge for that same tier. The offer is available for a couple of weeks and is all geared toward boosting Disney’s fourth-quarter subscriber numbers.

Of course, there’s a catch.

The $1.99 offer expires after three months. Then, you will be lucky only to be charged the current price of $9.99 per month because Disney+ prices are expected to increase in October.

The Disney Grooming Syndicate is also trolling parents with sweet perks for the opportunity to abuse their kids:

The perks include a contest to win a trip on an upcoming Disney Cruise Line cruise; a bundle of free Marvel digital comics; 15 percent of Disney products from Funko and LoungeFly; a free emoji in Disney Emoji Blitz; an “exclusive in-game cosmetic for the main character’s companion, Nix, in the all-new Star Wars Outlaws game”; early access to Agatha All Along merchandise at the Disney Store; and tickets to D23 Tune-in to Terror: A Hollywood Halloween, a subscriber-only live event set to be held in Los Angeles.

It’s too bad they don’t offer some sort of discount for child abuse counseling. Show me on the doll where the evil Disney touched you.

On top of its faltering streaming service, Disney is also dealing with a potentially devastating dispute with DirecTV. The pay-TV company no longer offers Disney networks (ABC, ESPN, NatGEO, Disney Channel, A&E, etc.) to its 11 million subscribers and has filed an FCC complaint that could have huge ramifications.

With streaming stealing millions of customers per quarter from pay-TV outlets like DirecTV, the provider is finally pushing back against Disney’s expensive bundling demands.

“Bundling” is why your cable/satellite TV bill is so high. Cable and satellite TV providers are basically blackmailed by massive entertainment multinationals like Disney. If they want to provide their customers with ABC-TV or ESPN, Disney demands they also provide basement-rated Disney networks no one watches — junk like the Disney Channel, NatGeo, Disney Junior, NatGeo Wild, Freeform, Lifetime, FX, FXX, etc.

That’s why your cable bill is so high, and that’s how networks like CNN, Comedy Central, and MTV stay afloat without any viewers.

DirecTV is pushing back on Disney, claiming “bundling” is unlawful and bad for the consumer. It is. It always has been. DirecTV didn’t care when there were no streaming alternatives stealing its customers. They do now. So…

Disney is currently losing the monthly carriage fees on those 11 million DirecTV subscribers, which probably amounts to a hundred million dollars or so monthly loss.

As I explained here, if DirecTV prevails, the whole thing comes crashing down.

