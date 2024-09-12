Selena Gomez Had to ‘Grieve’ After Learning She Could Not ‘Carry My Own Children’

Actress-singer and star of Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez revealed in a recent interview she experienced intense grief on learning she would no longer be able to bear children.

Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2013, an autoimmune disease in which the body attacks healthy tissue, and underwent chemotherapy in 2017, which later caused her to have a kidney transplant. As a result of her medical issues, she lost her ability to carry children, something she told Vanity Fair brought her tremendous grief.

“I haven’t ever said this,” she told the outlet. “But I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy.”

“That was something I had to grieve for a while,” she added.

Gomez said she has made peace with the situation.

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it,” Gomez siad. “I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”

Gomez said her own mother’s story of being adopted served as a guiding light for her.

“I probably wouldn’t be here [if my mom wasn’t adopted.] I don’t know what her life would’ve been like. She and I are very thankful for how life played out,” she said.

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people,” she added. “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

