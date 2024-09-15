Kate Moss’s Sister Lottie Moss: I Overdosed on Ozempic, Had Seizures, and Was Hospitalized — ‘Do Not Take It’

Kate Moss’s half-sister, fellow model (and OnlyFans profiteer) Lottie Moss, revealed that she suffered a seizure and was hospitalized after overdosing on the weight loss drug and “really big fad,” Ozempic. “It was the worst decision I ever made,” the model said, before warning the public, “Do not take it.”

“One really, really big fad that’s going on right now is Ozempic, and I’m not going to lie to you guys, I definitely tried it,” Lottie Moss said during Thursday’s episode of her Dream On podcast, titled, “My Ozempic Hell: I Had Seizures, A&E, Weight Loss.”

“I tell you, it was the worst decision I ever made,” Moss continued. “So, this is a warning to anyone, please, if you’re thinking about doing it, do not take it. It’s so not worth it.”

The model explained, “I took it for two weeks and I’ve never felt so sick in my life. It’s not like you can stop taking it, it’s not like a pill or something that you just don’t take when you wake up in the morning, like, it’s in your system.”

“I felt so sick one day, I said to my friend, ‘I can’t keep any water down. I can’t keep any food down, no liquids, nothing. I need to go to the hospital. I feel really sick,'” she added.

Lottie then recalled telling a nurse in the emergency room how big her Ozempic dosage was, to which the nurse replied, “Oh my god, that’s so not what you’re meant to be taking.”

The 26-year-old disclosed that she was taking an Ozempic dosage meant for people who are around 220 pounds and over, noting that she is in the 110 range.

“It’s these small things I wish I’d known before taking it,” she said.

“As soon as I get into the room where I get seen by another nurse, I literally had a seizure from how dehydrated I was, which, honestly was the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life,” Lottie recalled of her experience at the hospital.

“My friend had to hold my feet down. It was so scary, the whole situation. I didn’t know what was going on. My face was clenching up, my whole body was tense,” she explained. “I don’t know if anyone has ever had a seizure before, but it was like your hands clench up and you can’t move them, and it feels like you’re going to break your hand. It was honestly horrible.”

“I hope that me talking about this can maybe be a lesson to some people, that it’s so not worth it,” the model added.

