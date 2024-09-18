Jon Kahn’s Trump-Inspired Anthem ‘Fighter’ Rockets into Top 10 on iTunes Charts in All Genres, Top 5 in Pop

Within hours of its release, the response to “FIGHTER,” by Breitbart’s own singer/songwriter Jon Kahn, is undeniable as the emotional song has rocketed up the iTunes pop charts into the number 4 slot.
The anthem has cracked the top 10 in all genres on iTunes, currently positioned at number 10.
“FIGHTER” takes a spot on the iTunes charts between Lady Gaga and Teddy Swims. Earlier, Kahn told Breitbart News, “If he can take a bullet, I can write a song. Everybody should find their own method of fighting for what they believe in particularly in times like these.”
GET THE SONG “FIGHTER” HERE
Released by Nashville label Baste Records, “FIGHTER” is accompanied by a stirring black and white video portrait of a man that shows not only his resilience and fight but also love.
Co-written by veteran hitmaker, Chris Wallin, who’s written songs for the likes of Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, and Trace Adkins to name a few, the anthem is a musical character study of a man who never gives up no matter what he’s facing.
I’ve been down
Counted out
Smiling through the taste of blood
In my own mouth
I got bruises
Broken bones
But they don’t know
I ain’t in this ring alone
I’m a fighter
No one can say that I’m a run and hider
I was born to be a do or die-er
A make it righter
Don’t throw that towel just yet
Don’t cash in that last bet
Cause I hit harder when I’m tired
I’m a fighter
I get back up
That’s what I do
I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose
So take your shot
Is that all you got?
I’m a fighter
No one can say that I’m a run and hider
I was born to be a do or die-er
A make it righter
Don’t throw that towel just yet
Don’t cash in that last bet
Cause I hit harder when I’m tired
I’m a fighter
No one can keep me down
They didn’t know but they know now
That I’m a fighter
No one can say that I’m a run and hider
Don’t cash in that last bet
Don’t throw that towel just yet
I’m a fighter
