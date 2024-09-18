Jon Kahn’s Trump-Inspired Anthem ‘Fighter’ Rockets into Top 10 on iTunes Charts in All Genres, Top 5 in Pop

Within hours of its release, the response to “FIGHTER,” by Breitbart’s own singer/songwriter Jon Kahn, is undeniable as the emotional song has rocketed up the iTunes pop charts into the number 4 slot.

The anthem has cracked the top 10 in all genres on iTunes, currently positioned at number 10.

“FIGHTER” takes a spot on the iTunes charts between Lady Gaga and Teddy Swims. Earlier, Kahn told Breitbart News, “If he can take a bullet, I can write a song. Everybody should find their own method of fighting for what they believe in particularly in times like these.”

Released by Nashville label Baste Records, “FIGHTER” is accompanied by a stirring black and white video portrait of a man that shows not only his resilience and fight but also love.

WATCH:

Co-written by veteran hitmaker, Chris Wallin, who’s written songs for the likes of Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, and Trace Adkins to name a few, the anthem is a musical character study of a man who never gives up no matter what he’s facing.

“FIGHTER”

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

FOLLOW Jon Kahn on Instagram

FOLLOW Chris Wallin on Instagram