Disney Star Sasheer Zamata Praises ‘Agatha All Along’ Series as the Gayest Project Marvel Has Ever Done

Actress Sasheer Zamata said that Disney+’s new miniseries Agatha All Along is the gayest project Marvel has ever done. “You’ll see when you watch it,” the Woke star said.

“It’s been described to me that Agatha is the gayest project Marvel has ever done, agree?” a reporter asked Zamata at a recent red carpet event, to which the actress replied, “I would agree with that, yeah — you’ll see. You’ll see when you watch it.”

Watch Below:

“I think witches are queer inherently, just because we are outcasts and, like, set aside for many reasons,” Zamata continued. ”

“And I think this show shows a really good representation of different types of people, and that we can all use the power have within to, like, go forth and be great,” the actress added.

Disney+’s Agatha All Along miniseries is about “A spell-bound Agatha Harkness” who “regains freedom thanks to a teen’s help,” and “embarks on the Witches’ Road trials to reclaim her powers and discover the teen’s motivations,” according to the show’s IMDb page.

As Breitbart News reported, the new Disney+ series is pushing the Disney-Marvel brand further into LGBTQ territory, with Zamata and her co-star Joe Locke heralding the show for reaching a new stage in the studio’s commitment to “queer” representation.

“To have a real authentic portrayal of a queer character in that sphere where, no matter your background, everyone’s on equal footing,” Locke told SFX Magazine.

The actor added that his character’s gayness is always out in the open, saying, “It’s almost like this is the next stage of representation, where there’s no part of this series that hides his queerness, there are lots of scenes and it’s a big part of him, but also it’s not the main part of him.”

Notably, Disney is doubling down on its embrace of LGBTQ+ identity politics in its entertainment for children. GLAAD has reported that Disney released 59 films in 2022, noting that 24 of them were what they called “LGBT inclusive films.”

In recent years, Disney has been fighting the state of Florida over its anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education law. The network has created several transgender characters for its children’s shows, put gay characters at the center of its big-budget movies, and launched an LGBTQ-themed apparel line.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.