Comedian Katt Williams Says Diddy Ready to Snitch on Everybody

Comedian Katt Williams, who refused to attend any of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ debauched parties, posted an AI-generated video clip joking that Combs is ready to snitch on all his former associates in his forthcoming sex trafficking trial.

Williams posted the altered clip from the 1991 crime flick, New Jack City, with the Wesley Snipes character replaced by Diddy and saying that he was going to take everyone down, according to Yahoo News.

Williams added the caption, “Diddy about to snitch on everybody,” along with a pair of hysterical emojis on his Instagram post.

The fashion and music mogul is facing federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges in an indictment that was unsealed last Tuesday. He was arrested last week after the indictment was handed down and was denied bail on the charges.

The indictment covers explicit details of assaults on several women by Combs that allegedly go back to 2008. He is accused of “verbal, emotional, physical and sexual” abuse and that he “hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims, at times, by their hair” in assaults that took “days or weeks to heal.”

He is also accused of sexual acts on women and men at parties he allegedly labeled “freak offs.”

This isn’t the first time that comedian Williams has spoken to the troubles Diddy is facing. He hinted at the issues as far back months ago in an interview with Shannon Sharpe.

“Just to protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about, right? ‘Cause P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no. I did. See, I got the receipts for everything I’m telling you, that’s why I can say them so freely,” Williams said of his refusal to attend any of Diddy’s parties.

During the same sit-down interview, Williams predicted that a lot of celebrities who attended Diddy’s blowouts would be facing some problems.

“All of these big dick deviants is all catching hell in 2024. It’s up for all of them. It don’t matter if it’s Diddy or whoever you is,” he told Sharpe.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all the charges being lodged against him. But he will stay in jail until his upcoming trial.

