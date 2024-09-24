The Independent: Trump Posts Dramatic Video Featuring ‘Number One’ Song ‘Fighter’

British online newspaper The Independent highlighted Breitbart’s own Jon Kahn’s smash hit single “Fighter,” in an article titled “Donald Trump Posts Dramatic Campaign Video Featuring New ‘Number One’ Song.”
“The Republican presidential nominee is seen walking in black and white, as ‘Fighter’ by Jon Kahn plays over the top,” the Independent article reads, describing the “Fighter” music video.
“According to Forbes, the song is inspired by the assassination attempt on Mr Trump and has reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart,” the Independent article says but as Kahn explained to Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM host Matt Boyle, “the song was written” before the first assassination attempt on President Trump.
“And we saw the president stand up and say Fight! Fight! Fight! — like the entire world did,” Kahn told Boyle.
With “Fighter” already written, Kahn said, “I called Chris and said we have to produce this song,” Kahn said of his “Fighter” co-writer Chris Wallin, a veteran Nashville hitmaker who’s written songs for Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, and Trace Adkins, to name a few.
I’ve been down
Counted out
Smiling through the taste of blood
In my own mouth
I got bruises
Broken bones
But they don’t know
I ain’t in this ring alone
I’m a fighter
No one can say that I’m a run and hider
I was born to be a do or die-er
A make it righter
Don’t throw that towel just yet
Don’t cash in that last bet
Cause I hit harder when I’m tired
I’m a fighter
I get back up
That’s what I do
I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose
So take your shot
Is that all you got?
I’m a fighter
No one can say that I’m a run and hider
I was born to be a do or die-er
A make it righter
Don’t throw that towel just yet
Don’t cash in that last bet
Cause I hit harder when I’m tired
I’m a fighter
No one can keep me down
They didn’t know but they know now
That I’m a fighter
No one can say that I’m a run and hider
Don’t cash in that last bet
Don’t throw that towel just yet
I’m a fighter
