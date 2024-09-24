The Independent: Trump Posts Dramatic Video Featuring ‘Number One’ Song ‘Fighter’

British online newspaper The Independent highlighted Breitbart’s own Jon Kahn’s smash hit single “Fighter,” in an article titled “Donald Trump Posts Dramatic Campaign Video Featuring New ‘Number One’ Song.”

“The Republican presidential nominee is seen walking in black and white, as ‘Fighter’ by Jon Kahn plays over the top,” the Independent article reads, describing the “Fighter” music video.

“According to Forbes, the song is inspired by the assassination attempt on Mr Trump and has reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart,” the Independent article says but as Kahn explained to Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM host Matt Boyle, “the song was written” before the first assassination attempt on President Trump.

“And we saw the president stand up and say Fight! Fight! Fight! — like the entire world did,” Kahn told Boyle.

With “Fighter” already written, Kahn said, “I called Chris and said we have to produce this song,” Kahn said of his “Fighter” co-writer Chris Wallin, a veteran Nashville hitmaker who’s written songs for Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, and Trace Adkins, to name a few.

“FIGHTER”

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

