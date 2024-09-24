Trump Tribute ‘Fighter’ Debuts on Billboard Top 5 in Digital Sales

In the first week of its release, “Fighter” — the Trump tribute song that has gone massively viral — has debuted in the top 5 on Billboard’s Digital Sales Charts. The single, co-written by veteran Nashville hitmaker Chris Wallin and performed by Breitbart’s own Jon Kahn, landed at the No. 4 spot, meaning it was was the fourth most purchased song across all digital platforms.

The song is still ranked No. 1 on iTunes’ chart across all genres of music as of Tuesday morning. It has dominated iTunes for more than six days straight after being released last week.

Not only has the song been praised by former President Donald Trump, who recently shared the song on his official Instagram account, calling it an “unexpected honor,” his re-election campaign has also embraced the single, playing the music video during a rally Monday in Pennsylvania to thunderous reception, just before Trump took the stage.

Jon Kahn recently explained the genesis of the song.

“The whole project from its inception was intended to portray President Trump in the light that millions of Americans see him in, as oppose to the fog of the gaslighting left machine that wants so badly to identify him as a threat to democracy,” Kahn told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday.

“President Trump is not a threat to democracy,” Kahn continued. “He’s a threat to the left’s mission to change America into something that’s unrecognizable.”

In addition to dominating iTunes, “Fighter” has garnered more than 10 million views across social media through its music video.

“FIGHTER”

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

