Trump Tribute Song ‘Fighter’ Tops iTunes Chart 5 Days Straight

“Fighter” — the new song from Breitbart’s own Jon Kahn that pays tribute to former President Donald Trump’s indomitable spirit –continues to occupy the No. 1 spot on iTunes, dominating the chart for five days straight since it was released last week.

President Trump endorsed the song, calling the single an “unexpected honor.” “Fighter” is currently beating out songs from such notable pop stars as Shaboozey, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and even Kamala Harris-supporter Billie Eilish.

The song, co-written by veteran country music hitmaker Chris Wallin, was still ranked No. 1 on iTunes’ chart for all genres of music as of Monday morning.

Former President Donald Trump shared the song on his official Instagram account. “This is now the Number One song, across all charts, about me. Such an unexpected honor.”

“The whole project from its inception was intended to portray President Trump in the light that millions of Americans see him in, as oppose to the fog of the gaslighting left machine that wants so badly to identify him as a threat to democracy,” Kahn told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday. “President Trump is not a threat to democracy,” Kahn continued. “He’s a threat to the left’s mission to change America into something that’s unrecognizable.”

The singer-songwriter went on to say: “I think part of the reason that it’s moving people is that it’s frustrating to watch the Democrat media complex throw these message out and people are going, ‘that’s not who he is. That’s not how I feel about him.'”

In addition to dominating iTunes, “Fighter” has garnered more than 10 million views across social media through its music video.

“FIGHTER”

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

