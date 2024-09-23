Crowd at Trump Pennsylvania Rally Erupts as Kahn’s Number-One Song ‘Fighter’ Plays

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Elizabeth Weibel

The crowd at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, on Monday erupted into cheers as Breitbart News’s Jon Kahn’s song, “Fighter,” played.

Kahn’s song was played prior to Trump taking the stage. As Breitbart News has previously reported, Kahn’s song, which is a tribute to Trump, “landed at #1 on the iTunes charts across all genres.”

The song’s lyrics go:

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

Kahn’s song, which surpassed songs by artists from Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Luke Combs, was praised by Fox News host Greg Gutfeld. Gutfeld encouraged his viewers to “make it stay number one.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, less than three days after its release, Kahn’s song reached ten million views across social media networks.

Trump also shared a video of Kahn’s song in a post on Truth Social.

“This is now the Number One song, across all charts, about me,” Trump wrote. “Such an unexpected honor!”

