The crowd at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, on Monday erupted into cheers as Breitbart News’s Jon Kahn’s song, “Fighter,” played.
Kahn’s song was played prior to Trump taking the stage. As Breitbart News has previously reported, Kahn’s song, which is a tribute to Trump, “landed at #1 on the iTunes charts across all genres.”
The song’s lyrics go:
I’ve been down
Counted out
Smiling through the taste of blood
In my own mouth
I got bruises
Broken bones
But they don’t know
I ain’t in this ring alone
I’m a fighter
No one can say that I’m a run and hider
I was born to be a do or die-er
A make it righter
Don’t throw that towel just yet
Don’t cash in that last bet
Cause I hit harder when I’m tired
I’m a fighter
I get back up
That’s what I do
I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose
So take your shot
Is that all you got?
I’m a fighter
No one can say that I’m a run and hider
I was born to be a do or die-er
A make it righter
Don’t throw that towel just yet
Don’t cash in that last bet
Cause I hit harder when I’m tired
I’m a fighter
No one can keep me down
They didn’t know but they know now
That I’m a fighter
No one can say that I’m a run and hider
Don’t cash in that last bet
Don’t throw that towel just yet
I’m a fighter
Kahn’s song, which surpassed songs by artists from Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Luke Combs, was praised by Fox News host Greg Gutfeld. Gutfeld encouraged his viewers to “make it stay number one.”
As Breitbart News has previously reported, less than three days after its release, Kahn’s song reached ten million views across social media networks.
Trump also shared a video of Kahn’s song in a post on Truth Social.
“This is now the Number One song, across all charts, about me,” Trump wrote. “Such an unexpected honor!”
