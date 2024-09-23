The crowd at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, on Monday erupted into cheers as Breitbart News’s Jon Kahn’s song, “Fighter,” played.

Kahn’s song was played prior to Trump taking the stage. As Breitbart News has previously reported, Kahn’s song, which is a tribute to Trump, “landed at #1 on the iTunes charts across all genres.”

The song’s lyrics go:

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter