Crazy Town Singer Shifty Shellshock’s Cause of Sudden Death Revealed

The cause of death for Crazy Town lead singer, Seth Binzer, who shot to public recognition with the song Butterfly under the stage name Shifty Shellshock, has been revealed after he died suddenly in June aged 49.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner has now ruled the death of the 90s music legend was an accident, Metro reports.

Fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were found in his system.

The musician’s death was previously confirmed as an overdose, with the band’s manager, Howie Hubberman, revealing drugs played a role in the band leader’s death.

Crazy Town is best known for their third single, Butterfly, which reached number one in the U.S. singles chart and number three in the UK singles chart.

It also charted at number one in several other countries including Austria, Denmark, and Norway.

It quickly became a 00s anthem, as SKY News notes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Binzer was open about his struggles with addiction throughout his life, as Breitbart News reported.

He was on “Celebrity Rehab” twice and went on to also appear on its follow-up show, “Sober House,” two times.

In 2012, he was reportedly arrested for battery and cocaine possession. Per Variety, that same year he was admitted to the hospital after losing consciousness and fell into a coma before recovering.

He is survived by his three children, Halo, Gage and Phoenix.