Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Jail Unit Roommate Is Convicted Crypto Fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried

Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been placed in the same jail housing unit as convicted crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried.

“Combs and SBF, as Fried is commonly known, are both being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn,” noted NBC New York.

The source confirmed that the two were being held in a “barrack-style area currently housing about 18-20 inmates,” which include high profile defendants and inmates that may require special protection. The inmates are kept from the general population but share communal living space.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Combs has been placed on suicide watch “while he awaits trial after being accused of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.”

Combs, who was denied bail twice, has been placed on suicide watch at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, according to a source who spoke to People. While it remains unclear if Combs is suicidal, the source told the magazine that the music mogul was put on suicide watch as a preventative measure, because he is in shock and authorities are unsure of his mental state.

Marc Agnifilo, attorney for Combs, has maintained his client’s innocence, asserting that his client has “has been nothing but cooperative.”

“To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts,” Agnifilo said. “These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison this past March after being found guilty of fraud. U.S. prosecutors had charged Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives with looting customers’ crypto accounts to make risky investments and illegal political donations while bribing Chinese officials.