Nolte: Disney Flop ‘The Acolyte’ Cost Nearly Quarter of a Billion Dollars

The Disney Grooming Syndicate spent almost a quarter of a billion —with a “B”— to produce a humiliating flop called The Acolyte.

The Acolyte is — er, was; it’s already been canceled — the latest Disney+ Star Wars-raping streaming series. This one was all about how lesbian witches created everything or something.

Anyway, the groomers told us the eight-episode series cost only $180 million. But now, thanks to the fact the United Kingdom does not allow studios to fudge or hide their numbers, we know The Acolyte $231 million.

That Park Place:

United Kingdom tax documents filed by the Walt Disney Company’s UK branch reveal that Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company spent over 172 million GBP (231 million USD) on the production of The Acolyte, a prequel series set in the Disney Star Wars universe. In an interview with Vanity Fair, The Acolyte series creator Leslye Headland publicly claimed the show cost “180 million,” which was assumed by several to be stated in US dollars. It is evident that if Headland had knowledge of the series financials that she was more likely referring the the amount in Great British Pounds. Accounting for exchange rates at the time of this article, this means that The Acolyte cost almost $230 million US dollars.

That works out to about $29 million per episode.

It must be awesome to be Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy. Disney literally handed her the most popular franchise in Hollywood history along with billions and billions of dollars for only one purpose: to act out her leftist fantasies. It’s like giving a three-year-old child the Mona Lisa and a box of magic markers.

Kennedy’s financial failure is one thing. Killing the golden goose is altogether different. Kennedy’s anti-human nature requirement that The Force Be Female and Gay has annihilated the Star Wars brand. Disney spent something like $5 billion to purchase Lucasfilm and then allowed Kennedy to deliberately and obnoxiously alienate the largest, most fervent, and loyal fan base in movies. And not just Star Wars. She feminized and emasculated Indiana Jones into a box office flop and gayed-up Willow into a $170 million streaming series that’s already been disappeared by the Disney suits into a tax write-off.

And there’s only one reason one of the biggest failures in Hollywood executive history still has a job — she’s a chick and a leftist chick at that. This makes her untouchable, even though a guy would’ve been fired years ago.

As someone who hates Disney as much as I hate anything or anyone out to sexually abuse and mutilate children, I hope Kathleen Kennedy stays on forever.

