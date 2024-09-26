Pop Star Chappell Roan Voting for Kamala Harris but Won’t Campaign for Her: ‘I Have So Many Issues with Our Government’

Pop star Chappell Roan is not endorsing a candidate in this year’s presidential election, declaring “I have so many issues with our government in every way.”

“I have so many issues with our government in every way,” Roan told the Guardian. “There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides.”

Notably, Roan is refusing to endorse a candidate in the 2024 election, despite Vice President Kamala Harris giving the singer a figurative nod when she used her “Femininomenon” song in a campaign video and appeared to copy the design of an official Roan baseball cap.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer is unlike her music industry peers, many of whom — such as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish — appear incapable of staying in their lanes, seemingly unable to help themselves from using their platform to influence their young and impressionable fans.

Roan, however, added that she encourages people to vote wisely, and suggested they focus more on local elections.

“I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote — vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city,” she said.

After being asked what type of change she would like to see in the United States, the “My Kink Is Karma” singer answered, “Trans rights.”

“They cannot have cis people making decisions for trans people, period,” Roan said.

Interestingly, Chappell Roan reportedly declined an invitation to perform at a White House Pride event.

“We want liberty, justice and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come,” Roan told fans in June at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City.

After facing backlash over her interview with the Guardian, Roan took to TikTok to clarify that while she isn’t endorsing Harris in the 2024 election, she is “not voting for Trump,” insisting, “Actions speak louder than an endorsement.”

“I have encouraged people to use critical thinking skills, learn about what they’re voting for, learn about who they’re voting for, and ask questions, and it’s being completely taken out of context, per usual,” the singer said in a video posted to the Chinese social media platform.

“There is nuance to what I say in interviews, and I think it’s important that people use critical thinking. I think it’s important for me to question authority, and question world leaders,” Roan continued.

“Actions speak louder than words, and actions speak louder an endorsement,” the pop star declared.

