Costco Informs Customers ‘Diddy’ Didn’t Buy His Baby Oil from Them

After news broke that rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs owned a large stock of baby oil for use in his sex and drug parties, Costco came out to inform customers that the music and fashion mogul didn’t buy his oil from them.

The big box store spoke out after Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo speculated that he bought his baby oil in bulk from the members-only warehouse company.

“[Diddy] has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. I mean, have you sat in a parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?” Agnifilo told TMZ.

Costco, though, did not seem very pleased to be linked to the rapper’s salacious case and contacted TMZ to refute the attorney’s claims.

Indeed, Costco pointed out to TMZ that none of its outlets even sell baby oil, so clearly Diddy wasn’t shopping at Costco.

TMZ added that they also looked into Sam’s Club to see if Diddy could have gone there to bulk buy his baby oil, but the Walmart-owned retailer also does not stock baby oil.

As reported last week, the federal indictment filed against Diddy claims that investigators found 1,000 bottles of baby oil during it raid in March on the rapper’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles.

Combs was arrested last week and denied bail. He is currently being held in jail as his case moves forward.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Combs has been placed on suicide watch “while he awaits trial after being accused of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.”

