Author Fran Lebowitz Tells Bill Maher: ‘Biden Should Dissolve the Supreme Court’

Author and cultural critic Fran Lebowitz has articulated what a growing number of people on the left have come to believe: the Supreme Court is illegitimate and should be done away with in its current form.

On Friday, Fran Lebowitz appeared on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher where she advocated for President Joe Biden to “dissolve the Supreme Court” — in effect, allowing the executive branch to seize control of the judicial branch, in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Her extreme view surprised host Bill Maher, who looked taken aback before joking, “Good to see you’re centrist.”

Lebowitz argued that the Supreme Court is a “disgrace” because it is “completely his” — a reference to former President Donald Trump.

“It’s so disgraceful, this court, that it shouldn’t even be allowed to be called the Supreme Court,” she said to enthusiastic applause from Maher’s studio audience. “It’s an insult to Motown,” she quipped.

“Basically, it’s a harem. It’s Trump’s harem,” she said.

Lebowitz was commenting on the high court’s July ruling on presidential immunity, deciding in a 6-3 decision that presidents are covered by limited immunity from criminal prosecutions for official actions taken while in office.

The ruling was widely seen as a major victory for Trump in his ongoing battle against the Biden-Harris administration’s weaponization of the Justice Department against him.

On Friday’s show, Lebowitz incorrectly interpreted the ruling as making the president a “king” who “can do whatever you want.” As a result, she argued in apparent seriousness, Biden is able to dissolve the Court.

But the Supreme Court’s ruling states immunity only applies to “actions within his [the president’s] conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority.” Since the Constitution enumerates separate branches of government, Biden would not be able to take the action she is urging.

Maher didn’t challenge Lebowitz on her view at length, though he clearly thought it was bonkers. “Oh, come on,” he replied.

During the same show, Lebowitz smeared the residents of states like Tennessee and Arizona as unintelligent and even joked that the United States should gift Arizona to Russian President Vladimir Putin in exchange for Ukraine’s safety.

Democrats are increasingly pushing for a radical re-shaping of the Supreme Court, motivated by the reversal of Roe v. Wade and other rulings they don’t like.

Among those supporting this extremist view is apparently Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

As Breitbart News reported, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) recently said Kamala Harris would support packing the Supreme Court under a bill he has been pushing if she were to become president.

Packing the court would involve expanding the number of justices from the current nine to an unspecified number. Many on the left also want to limit the number of years a justice can serve.

After the clips of Lebowitz’s comments went viral, the phrase “Howard Stern” became a trending topic on X/Twitter.

