Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet revealed that living outside of the Los Angeles area has highlighted and amplified the “douchebaggery” of Hollywood.

In an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Stonestreet, who played Cameron Tucker on the ABC sitcom, spoke about how he had been living in Kansas City since the show ended. The actor said his new home “highlights” not just the bad about Hollywood but “everything great” about the entertainment business, as well.

Host Graham Bensinger spoke about how it was probably “harder” for Stonestreet to be away from Kansas City after he had a “setup” that he “liked so much” there.

“What I realized it does, is it highlights everything great about our business, the entertainment business,” Stonestreet explained. “And it highlights all the douchebaggery of our business. It amplifies it. Because I’m here, I’m dealing with people from here, and I’m going into the store and having all these authentic, real moments, and then I go to Hollywood, and it’s, you’re reminded of some of the types of people that you deal with.”

Stonestreet noted that while there were moments when returning to Hollywood from Kansas City highlighted the douchebaggery, there were moments that highlighted “what’s great about Hollywood,” such as when he is “offered fruit on a big board.”

“But then, you’re also offered fruit on a big board. ‘Would you like some lychee and kiwi, sir?'” he added. “It’s like, oh yeah, this is what’s great about Hollywood… It just amplifies it, it’s like leaving here and going back and doing something is almost — it’s more fun than it was living there.”

When asked by Bensinger about the possibility of a spin-off of Modern Family, Stonestreet revealed that he did not think a second series was likely.

“I don’t think it’s a potential anymore,” he explained. “They had their chance, you know, Chris Lloyd and a couple of the writers wrote a really great script that spun Jesse and I off in our life in Missouri, and they said, ‘No.’ They just said, ‘We don’t want to do it,’ and I think it hurt Jesse’s and I’s feelings, I think it hurt Chris Lloyd’s feelings.”