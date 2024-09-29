Actor John Ashton, ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Star, Dead at 76

Actor John Asthon, who shot to fame in the 1980s smash hit Beverly Hills Cop, has passed. He was 76.

Ashton starred as the long-suffering Detective Sergeant John Taggart who played foil to Eddie Murphy’s freewheeling Detective Axel Foley in the 1984 blockbuster that spawned three sequels.

The actor’s passing was confirmed by his manager, Alan Somers, according to Fox News.

“John was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” Somers said in a statement.

“John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him. John’s impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come,” Somers added.

The working actor died at his home in Ft. Collins, Colorado, with his wife, Robin Hoye. He leaves behind his two children and three step children. He also leaves behind a grandson.

Ashton returned for the fourth entry in the Eddie Murphy series just this year by reprising his role in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F which was released to Netflix in July.

Born Feb 22, 1948, in Springfield, Massachusetts, Ashton was raised in Connecticut before going to college in Southern California where he soon turned to acting.

His first role in IMDB shows that on 1973 he performed on the film An Eye for an Eye, and oddly enough as a police sergeant.

From there he took bit parts in a number of TV series through the 70s including, Emergency!, Columbo, Kojak, Barnaby Jones, Wonder Woman, MASH, and Police Story.

He also had roles in films including Borderline, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension, Some Kind of Wonderful, Curly Sue, Midnight Run, and Gone Baby Gone.

“John was an avid reader and had many passions including acting, golf, and watching his favorite teams-the NY Yankees and NY Giants. However, it was his work as an actor/entertainer in theater, film and television where his skill and dedication were most clearly demonstrated. John devoted his career to honing his craft and bringing characters to life on the screen. His presence will be greatly missed,” his obituary states.

