Nolte: ‘Agatha All Along’ Looks Like Another Disney Flop

Disney decided to publicize the Marvel streaming series Agatha All Along as the “gayest Marvel project” ever, one full of “gay explosions,” and guess what happened? No, go ahead, guess…

Headline: “Agatha All Along Ratings Crash Below Canceled The Acolyte On Disney Plus: Media Run with Misleading Numbers

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA *deep breath* HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!

That Park Place did the math and found this hidden beneath the corrupt entertainment media’s spin:

Variety stated, “The opening of Agatha All Along appears to be roughly on par with that of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which debuted with 13.3 million views in six days, as well as The Acolyte, the Star Wars series that hit 11.1 million views in five days. … If we divide the viewership measured for The Acolyte by the number of days for which we are given [five], we discover that The Acolyte averaged 2.22 million views per day in its first five days. If we divide the viewership measured for Agatha All Along by the number of days for which we are given [seven], Marvel’s new series only picked up 1.32 million. In other words, per diem, Agatha All Along only nabbed 59.5% of The Acolyte’s viewership for the days which we have been provided. [emphasis original]

To pretend the series is popular, the corrupt media are comparing Agatha All Along’s seven-day viewership total to the six-day numbers for Percy Jackson and the five-day numbers for the already-canceled The Acolyte — which was itself a massive flop after being publicized as the “gayest Star Wars ever.”

Again and again, audiences have rejected at a 100 percent rate all this woke and gay crap, but these arrogant Hollywood propagandists continue to produce it. Worse, they deliberately alienate people by using the homosexual angle to publicize the show or movie. Why? Because they know it sucks and this gives them a way to blame their flop on homophobia.

You cannot rewire human nature. It can’t be done. An overwhelming number of people are straight and are therefore made uncomfortable by homosexuality. We are born this way, and it is not something we will ever get used to. Note, that I said we are made uncomfortable by “homosexuality” and not “homosexuals.” Gay characters are fine — as long as they are included organically and not as obvious tokens to appease the Woke Gestapo. Last week, I saw a pretty good horror movie called The Invitation (2015). The story is set in the Hollywood Hills, so it made sense for a male gay couple to be there. There was nothing sexual. The characters were well-rounded. Who cares if they were gay? I didn’t.

Hollywood should make movies and TV for everyone, including gay people. But gay movies and TV are not for everyone. Sorry, they just aren’t. If homophobia is defined as covering one’s eyes when two men kiss, I’m homophobic as hell.

In my defense, I have no issue with hot lesbians. I can watch that all day long … and have. Homophobic? Me? I don’t think so.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.