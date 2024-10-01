120 People to File Sexual Assault Lawsuits Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The Buzbee Law Firm and the AVA Law Group say they are taking legal action on behalf of more than 100 alleged victims against disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and other names that will “shock you.”

“Our law firms have been retained by 120 individuals at this point to pursue cases in civil court against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs,” Buzbee Law Firm’s lead counsel Tony Buzbee said during a Tuesday press conference.

Tuesday’s press conference was the first time Buzbee offered the public details about the lawsuits that will soon be filed against Combs and his associates.

“Most of these events and incidents occurred at parties, typically after parties, or album release parties, New Year’s Eve parties, Fourth of July parties, something they called a ‘puppy party,’ all-white party, although several of these events occurred at auditions,” Buzbee explained.

The lawyer added that alleged victims include “Young people — people wanting to break into the industry were coerced into this type of conduct in the promise of being made a star or in the promise of Sean Combs listen to their tape.”

Shockingly, 25 of the 120 alleged victims were minors at the time the incidents occurred, with the youngest being just 9-years-old, Buzbee revealed, adding that “the time frame” of the alleged incidents “is very wide,” spanning from 1991 to 2024.

“Some of this behavior occurred at well-known venues in New York City. Some of this behavior occurred at private residences of people we all know. Some of this behavior occurred at hotels that we’re all familiar with,” the lawyer said.

Buzbee added that “more than 55 percent of the victims filed reports” with police or hospitals at the time the incidents occurred, and that some had even talked to the FBI.

“Many of you came here thinking or hoping that I may start naming names [other than Combs]. That day will come, but it won’t be today,” the lawyer asserted, adding that there is a “long list already,” which includes names that are going to “shock you.”

These people either participated in the incidents, watched and did nothing, or encouraged them, Buzbee explained.

Buzbee elaborated on some of the other the soon-to-be named defendants:

These defendants will not only include individuals, but will also include corporate entities who ultimately profited off of this culture and behavior. I’m looking at banks, pharmaceutical companies, hotels. We know that many of these individuals were paid cash — typically paid ten grand in cash and told to leave.

In addition to Combs, other defendants will include the following:

Anyone who engaged in the assault or exploitation, anyone who participated in such in any way, anyone who encouraged or facilitated this conduct, anyone who was in the room and watched it happen but made no effort to stop it, any venue or venue owner who was aware of what was going on but failed to stop it, any individual or entity who knew about the conduct and benefited from it, but did nothing to report it or stop it, and any individual or entity who covered it up or helped cover it up.

“I would imagine there are a myriad of people who are very nervous,” Buzbee said. “I would expect there are many people out there right now who are desperately searching their memories as they delete their texts and data.”

Buzbee also explained that this not a class action lawsuit.

“Class action is when one or two people file a case on behalf of a group of people. That’s not this,” the lawyer said. “These cases will be individual cases. Each case will live and die on its own merit.”

“These cases will be filed individually, one plaintiff against whoever the defendants are involved in the case. One case may sue just Sean Combs, but multiple other people. One case may sue a range of people,” Buzbee added.

The lawyer also encouraged other victims to come forward.

“If you are out there and you have been victimized, you are not alone. There is a great strength in numbers. You can seek redress, you can obtain justice. We can help you, and we will help you,” Buzbee said.

He added that his firm has already “collected pictures, videos, and texts.”

“We check venues, we check dates,” Buzbee said. “We want to corroborate that the claims being made have legitimacy and merit. We have on staff now, a former detective from the major offenders unit of Houston Police Department, who is helping us vet each claim.”

