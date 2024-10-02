Rapper Rich Homie Quan Cause of Death Revealed

A medical examiner’s office in Georgia publicly confirmed Tuesday how 33-year-old rapper Rich Homie Quan died last month.

The cause of death for the hip-hop performer, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, was pinned on a slew of drugs such as fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine and promethazine, according to a Fulton County medical examiner’s report obtained by People Magazine.

THC (cannabis) was also found in his system – but the other substances had caused his shock accidental death.

The report indicated he showed no signs of trauma when his body was found and examined. His death was ruled an accident.

Rich Homie Quan, whose legal name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, was one of Atlanta’s best known modern rappers.

He first emerged onto the rap scene in 2013 with his hit song, “Type Of Way,” as Breitbart News reported.

The musician was nominated for multiple BET and BET Hip Hop Awards, such as best new artist and the people’s champ award.

He also collaborated with several big names in the industry, including 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Gucci Mane and Trinidad James.