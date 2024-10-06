Morgan Wallen Enters Raymond James Stadium Wearing 47 Jersey, with Hulk Hogan

Country star Morgan Wallen was joined by two sports stars for his entrance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Friday night — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

Indeed, to further cement his tribute to the Bucs, Wallen also wore a no. 47 jersey with football executive and former Bucs safety John Lynch, according to Taste of Country.

Hogan’s inclusion with Wallen and Mayfield in Tampa is notable because the Hulkster infuriated liberals in July when he appeared onstage to support Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention.

Wallen is obviously wholly unafraid of being cancelled by the extreme leftists on social media who are furious that Hogan is an open Trump supporter.

The Hulkster whipped up the crowd at the GOP convention with a shirt-ripping tribute to Trump.

Republican National Convention

Wallen has been making venue entrances with sports stars during his “One Night at a Time Tour” over the last year or so. He was recently joined by Peyton Manning in Nashville, for instance.

While the concert in Tampa was a make-up date — he canceled a night last year due to illness — his tour is finally winding down. He has only two more concerts next weekend, back-to-back shows in Charlotte, to end the tour.

Wallen knows all about cancel culture, of course. The left tried to destroy his country music career over casual remarks caught on video several years ago. But he beat the left and quickly became one of the top-selling country artists of the decade when fans reacted against the left’s attempt to destroy the singer.

Wallen is giving back, too. He just donated $500,000 to help the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston