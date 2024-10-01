Country music star Morgan Wallen is helping communities devastated by Hurricane Helene as cleanup efforts are underway.

The East Tennessee native has donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross through the Morgan Wallen Foundation, NBC 15 reported on Tuesday.

Wallen has said he is praying for everyone hurt by the storm that left a trail of destruction across the southeast portion of the United States, per Fox News.

Social media users were quick to praise the singer’s kind gesture, one person writing, “This is so encouraging and kind, well I guess if they can see this rn they’re what we call the super heroes!!!!!!! Keep up the good work.”

“I love the American people. Thank you Morgan,” another user commented.

According to the Morgan Wallen Foundation’s website, the organization “supports programs for youth in the areas of sports and music. We are also committed to helping communities in times of crisis, ensuring access to food, critical supplies, and more.”

Water, fuel, food, medical, and other essential supplies were being rushed to areas hit hard by the storm, according to Breitbart News. The outlet noted that the hurricane was later downgraded from a strong Category 4 storm after it slammed into Florida’s Big Bend region on Thursday.

In a statement regarding Wallen’s gift, Red Cross’ National President for Humanitarian Services, Trevor Riggin, said, “We can’t thank Morgan Wallen enough for his heart and generous $500,000 donation to impact help on the ground now in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene, including his beloved East Tennessee.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe authorized by former President Donald Trump has raised tons of money to help those affected by the storm, Breitbart News reported on Monday.

“With so many across the Southeastern U.S. facing challenges after the storm, President Trump is on the ground in communities to see the aftermath firsthand. All donations will be directed to help those most affected by Hurricane Helene. Any level of generosity will go a long way for your fellow Americans who are suffering,” the page reads.

As of Tuesday morning, the page had raised $2,206,478 of its $1,000,000 goal.