Watch: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skewers Tim Walz over False Tiananmen Square Claims

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and his claims he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre are demonstrably false. Saturday Night Live lambasted the vice presidential hopeful’s false claims and flailing on the debate stage.

“I had my dates wrong,” Walz explained to reporters previously, as Breitbart News reported.

“I was in Hong Kong in China in 1989, that move from Hong Kong into China, it was profound for me. That was the summer of democracy, I said it’s where I understood how sacred democracy was.”

SNL was quick to join the ridicule that has since ensued in its latest show.

“Governor Walz. You claimed you were in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre when you were home in Minnesota. Can you explain that?” a skit during Saturday’s cold open posited.

Walz, played by comedian Jim Gaffigan, answered, “I think what happened is I went to Epcot. You can go around the whole world, and I had a couple in the Germany section, and I thought I went to China. Anyway, I’m a knucklehead.”