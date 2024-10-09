Chad Prather, John Rich New Song ‘Watered Down’ Issues Dire Call to ‘Trade Our Silence in for a Battle Cry’

Comedian, podcaster, and country crooner Chad Prather joined Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM on Wednesday to discuss his new song “Watered Down,” featuring country music star John Rich, a song Prather believes provides answers at a time when people feel they’ve “lost their values, their foundation, their direction … and everything just seems watered down.”

“People are dying from the lack of truth. Now we live with vacuums of information and conspiracy theories because we can’t get the truth. I think this is going to resonate with a lot of people,” Prather told host Mike Slater.

“It’s a message of hope. It gives people an opportunity to hear what we need to do in our world in order to bring things back to substance and make things authentic and genuine and real again,” Prather said. “People are starving for truth. They’re starving for something of value.”

Prather called the song’s music video — which features scenes of war, leftist protesters clashing with police, and veterans reuniting with family — “a punch in the gut of what the reality we’ve lost is and then the reality we need to be pursuing.”

“Watered Down” was co-written and produced by veteran hitmaker, Chris Wallin, who’s written songs for the likes of Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, and Trace Adkins to name a few. Prather explained the process of writing the lyrics, which started with asking the question: ‘what’s the most visceral thing that makes people say, ‘I relate to that.'”

“We sat down and said, ok, what’s the pulse of the American people? Why do they feel left out? We’ve exchanged truth for your truth for my truth. There’s no objective truth. Absolutes are gone.”

“Watered Down”

Well, I think I speak for everyone when I say we need a break

From where we’ve been.

Been fed a lot of lies and fear,

Still hurtin’ from takin’ the last few years on the chin.

We’re exactly where the devil wants us to be—

Far away from God and everything

That makes us feel complete… We’re

Watered Down

Like this whiskey in my glass,

Watered Down

Like the facts the newsman has.

If the truth was what we breathed, we’d all drown,

And our souls are like the country songs on the radio right now—

Watered Down.

We’re woke, but we’re still sleepin’

Traded freedom for a feelin’

And we got burned.

When will we learn?

Our dollar used to be money,

Country music used to be country,

And the God’s honest truth was exactly how it sounds.

And the whole damn world right now is…

Watered Down

Like the history taught in class,

Watered Down

Like the women’s rights they fought to have.

If the truth was what we breathed, we’d all drown,

There’s just one way to turn this world around:

Trade our silence in for a battle cry.

Leave evil barely breathin’ on the ground—

And watered down,

Watered Down.

Prather called back to Andrew Breitbart’s famous phrase: “politics is downstream from culture,” and said “we’ve got to chip away at this wall. We’re starting to see a lot of things exposed in the entertainment and the music industry and it’s time to get back to real values, and get back to real art, because so much of it has been politicized in a negative way.”

“I think Baste Records is doing an incredible job as an unwoke, uncancelable music record label,” Prather said. “We’re just trying to punch through the smoke and I think we did a good job with Watered Down.”

“I think ‘Watered Down‘ really puts its finger on the pulse of what the American people are feeling right now.”

