Lawyer: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexual Abuse Hotline Receives 12,000 Calls in 24 Hours

A sexual abuse hotline for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accusers has reportedly received 12,000 calls in a 24-hour time span, Buzbee Law Firm’s lead counsel Tony Buzbee, who is already representing 120 accusers with allegations against Combs, his associates, and other entities.

“When I made an announcement that I was going to pursue these cases, the floodgates really opened,” Buzbee told Law & Crime in a recent interview.

“In about a ten-day period, we got 3,200 calls,” Buzbee continued, adding that in the 24-hour time span following the press conference he held last week alongside the AVA Law Group, they received “12,000 calls.”

The law firms are now tasked with trying “to sift through every one of these calls and make sure that we are identifying those who are victims and those who are witnesses, and collect evidence,” Buzbee explained.

“We have about almost 100 people working on this task,” he said.

Buzbee added that the 120 accusers he is currently representing are “claims that we can file right now against Sean Combs, but we’re trying to make sure that when we file the cases — and they’re going to be filed on an individual basis — that we include every potentially liable party.”

“And by that, I mean any entities or other individuals that either were involved, participated, facilitated, egged it on, provided the venue, benefited from it, profited from it — that sort of thing,” the attorney said.

“So that’s where we are now,” Buzbee affirmed. “We have 120 cases that we are preparing to file, and we’re trying to sift through another 12,000 phone calls and contacts that we’ve received in the last 24 hours.”

“The volume of calls has been overwhelming, and it’s been kind of shocking,” he added. “But when you put it in context that we’re talking about alleged behavior that occurred over 25 years with individuals that had parties, I mean, you can only imagine the amount of different types of parties that occurred.”

“We’re talking about album release parties, we’re talking about the ‘white parties’ you’ve heard about, after parties, after shows, just impromptu parties at hotels and clubs,” Buzbee said.

The attorney added that he believes “the indictment and the arrest” gave victims “a little more comfort that they had more safety and support to step forward.”

“I think the fact that the federal government took action, the fact that there was an arrest and an indictment, the fact that bail was denied — I think now three times — gives people some courage to step forward, and then when they see that other people are stepping forward,” he said.

As Breitbart News reported, Combs was arrested last month and accused of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

A federal indictment claimed some of Combs’ parties, known as “Freak Offs,” involved dayslong sexual activity with sex workers and others who were given “a variety of controlled substances” to keep them “obedient and compliant.”

“It was a secret that everyone knew about — about what was going on with regard to these parties and some of the things that happened,” Buzbee told Law & Crime. “There was a pattern in practice, custom of behavior that went on for many, many years.”

The attorney elaborated:

The MO of how it went down was pretty much the same for for many, many years. It typically included people identified and specifically invited to certain venues and parties. When they showed up, they were given a specific drink. They were made to drink it. If they didn’t drink it, they would many times be kicked out of the party. And a lot of these folks would drink this drink that was provided to them, and literally could not remember hardly anything that happened thereafter, and the next morning woke up disheveled, injured, confused, scared, ashamed, full of guilt, and wondering what in the heck happened to them. Some of them, of course, have clear memory about what happened, but just literally could not stop it from happening. It’s incredibly egregious, especially with regard to those that were minors at the time this happened. And it’s my view that if you were around, and you were there, and you were watching this, and in some way participated int his, you’re complicit.

As Breitbart News reported, Buzbee revealed in a press conference last week that 25 of the 120 Combs accusers were minors at the time the alleged incident occurred, with the youngest being just 9-years-old.

The attorney also said last week that more names will be implicated in the forthcoming lawsuits, some of which will “shock” the public.

“There is a long list of people,” Buzbee told Law & Crime. “I have no doubt that there are people right now who know that they were somehow involved in this, who are now scrubbing their social media, who are searching their memories, who are deleting their texts, probably deleting pictures and trying to distance themselves from this.”

“We know who they are, or we will find out who they are,” he added. “This is not something that’s going to happen overnight, but I think we’re at the tip of the iceberg here.”

Combs is currently being held without bail in a New York facility while he awaits his upcoming trials.

The disgraced music mogul’s attorney Erica Wolff said in a statement, “Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.”

