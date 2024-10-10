Nolte: Transgender Stormtrooper Added to ‘Star Wars’

A transgender woman (i.e., a man) named “Sister” who wears armor painted in the colors of the trans flag is the latest stormtrooper added to the increasingly insufferable and stupid Star Wars universe.

“Roughly two years after the character was introduced,” reports Bounding Into Comics, “a newly released Star Wars encyclopedia has provided audiences with their first official look at the franchise’s first-ever transgender Clone Trooper.”

“Sister” was first introduced in the Star Wars young adult novel Queen of Hope. What we know, according ot the report, is that he “served alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Commander Cody in the Clone Wars and … once held some reservations about whether the Jedi would accept [his] transgender status.

We also know the dialogue in Star Wars young adult novels is as on-the-nose and ham-handed as anything written by George Lucas…

“The Jedi are all about transcending things,” Anakin reassures Mr. Sister. “I don’t think we can complain if you’ve transcended gender.”

The Daily Mail rounded up some fan reactions, and it is awesome…

“I remember when #StarWars used to be about space wizards, epic adventures, and lightsaber combat. Now it’s… this.”

“Wow, my friends and I were just talking about what could save this franchise aaaannnnddd this wasn’t it.”

He “literally has the trans flag on [his] armor … this is supposed to be a galaxy far away, not … California.

Here are some more:

This is my favorite because it blows a wide-open hole in the lack of logic and science at work here:

The liars on the left want us to believe transsexuals are victims of some biological issue that affects their physical gender — therefore, gender is biologically fluid. Throughout all of human history, until about ten minutes ago, it was believed that transsexuals are either dealing with some form of mental illness, a sexual kink, or social pressure. Guess which side I fall on… No, go ahead… Guess.

This dumb and hilariously patronizing Star Wars move just painted the franchise into a corner that will only enrage those social justice warriors who live to be enraged. Is Sister a cloning mistake or did Sister choose to identify as a chick? Either way, not acceptable.

Me? I’m so done with Star Wars these stories come as a relief. When I saw the first Star Wars back in 1977, no one told me I would have to make a 47-year commitment to this thing. Thankfully, the Disney Grooming Syndicate went woke and let me off the hook. Stories like this only bring more relief.

