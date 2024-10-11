Bon Jovi Endorses Kamala Harris in Cringey Song Confessing His ‘Privilege’

Pop star Jon Bon Jovi is celebrating his endorsement of Kamala Harris by releasing a new music video that portrays a potential Kamala presidency as a “house of love.” On Friday, Jon Bon Jovi announced his endorsement of Kamala Harris, writing on social media: “I believe in the power of we, not of me. I’ve written a song reminding us that out of many, we are still one.”

He posted an accompanying music video for his recent single “The People’s House” in which he and the chorus sing the refrain, “we are building this house of love.” The video puts diversity front and center, portraying a kind of racial utopia where there are no problems — like record-high consumer prices or illegal immigration — because , well, we all have love.

Jon Bon Jovi’s emphasis on “love” echoes the Kamala Harris campaign’s focus on “joy” as her main selling point to voters. His endorsement follows a similar show of support from fellow 80s rock icon Bruce Springsteen.

Weeks prior to Bon Jovi’s release, Breitbart’s Jon Kahn topped billboards digital sales chart with his Trump-inspired anthem “Fighter.”

WATCH: