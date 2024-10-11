Hollywood Horror Director John Carpenter Compares Trump to Brainwashing Aliens from ‘They Live’

Hollywood horror maestro John Carpenter believes former President Donald Trump is like one of the mind-control alien creatures in his 1988 movie They Live.

John Carpenter spoke about Trump during a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s “It Happened in Hollywood” podcast.

Host Seth Abramovitch claimed that Trump “fits right into the They Live world” in which an alien race moves silently among humans, controlling how they think by manipulating the mass media. Carpenter, 76, replied, “Of course it does. It makes total sense.”

It remains unclear why Carpenter believes Trump controls people via the mass media since the media is almost entirely against him. If anything, it is his opponent Kamala Harris who exerts mind control through her party’s domination of the mainstream news media, the vast majority of Silicon Valley, and higher education — all of them keeping in political lockstep with the left.

Carpenter then resurrected a hoary Democratic talking point — Trump equals racism.

“There’s so much of what we’ve turned into as a country that just makes me heartsick,” he later added. “This return of racism and xenophobia. Oh, God — that’s awful, awful stuff.

“I grew up in the South, and I know Jim Crow South really well. And I knew that never ended. I know that no matter what law you passed, in the hearts of many Southerners — not all, but many — those sentiments remain.

“But now it’s been brought back by Trump, I think. And it’s horrible. The world is just horrible,” Carpenter said.

Neither Carpenter nor his podcast host bothered to note that Trump is gaining ground with minorities in recent polls, including among black and Latino voters.

