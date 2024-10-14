‘Back to the Future’ Star Lea Thompson Begs White Women ‘Please, Please’ Don’t Vote for Trump Again

Back to the Future star Lea Thompson issued a desperate plea to white, female voters Sunday asking them to not vote for former President Donald Trump as the 2o24 presidential election race enters the home straight.

Responding to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that said: “White women favor Trump over Kamala Harry by five points” she quickly issued her retort on the same social media channel, saying:

Please please white women. Don’t do this again. Remember our grandmothers couldn’t vote. We couldn’t own land. Get a credit card. Birth control. We have already lost rights. It will not stop. #VoteBlue2024ProtectWomensRights

On the same day Thompson took umbrage at fellow actor Dennis Quaid who had appeared at a Donald Trump campaign event in Coachella, California on Saturday.

She was engaged to him for three years before they went their separate ways.

Thompson tweeted, “I was engaged to him” alongside a thinking emoji and the hashtags “#VoteBlueToStopTheStupid”

Thompson and Quaid began dating in 1982 after they met as actors on the set of “Jaws 3-D.” They were engaged from 1984 until 1987, the Wrap notes.

Quaid had earlier called on America to “pick a side” in November and questioned whether the United States was “going to be a nation of law and order or wide open borders,” as Breitbart News reports.

During Donald Trump’s rally, Quaid spoke about how “the issues of the 1980” presidential election between former President Ronald Reagan and former President Jimmy Carter are “similar to what they are today.”