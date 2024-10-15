Watch: Pop Singer Olivia Rodrigo Takes Nasty Fall Through Trapdoor on Stage

Pop music sensation, former Disney star, and loud Joe Biden and Kamala Harris supporter Olivia Rodrigo tripped and fell into a trapdoor space on Sunday night while in the middle of a show.

She was performing in Australia when the incident happened.

During a segment that saw Rodrigo address the Melbourne crowd, footage taken from inside the Rod Laver Arena captured her running across the stage with only a spotlight to guide her.

What she didn’t notice in the almost pitch-black venue was a gaping hole in the floor next to her, which she promptly fell into while reversing course and addressing concertgoers.

In footage shared across social media, fans can be heard screaming as the Good 4 U singer falls, with her hands just visible as she grips the side of the stage.

Rodrigo quickly recovered from the spill, cried out “oh my god, that was fun” and finished the concert without another setback. She later poked fun at the mishap via TikTok.

Posting a clip of the accident, she captioned the footage, “#subtleforeshadowing.”

The pop star has several shows left on the Australian leg of her first-ever world tour: one more in Melbourne and then four more in Sydney.

Rodrigo’s plunge happened just weeks before the release of her Netflix concert film, “Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour.”