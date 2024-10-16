‘Star Wars’ Actor Mark Hamill Promotes Lincoln Project’s Effort to Sabotage Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally

Disney’s Star Wars actor Mark Hamill is promoting the Lincoln Project’s effort to sabotage the upcoming Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York by encouraging people to sign up for free tickets but then not attend.

However, their ruse most likely won’t succeed since seating at the rally will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lincoln Project leaders including Rick Wilson and George Conway are encouraging Trump haters to horde free tickets to the October 27 rally and then not attend to make the rally seem sparsely attended on camera. They also hope their efforts will block actual Trump supporters from attending.

Mark Hamill promoted the Lincoln Project’s prank to his millions of social media followers.

Various news outlets have noted that the Lincoln Project’s plan isn’t likely to succeed because as is usually the case at a Trump rally, seating at the New York rally will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis. There are no assigned seats based on ticketing.

“All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis,” the rally description states.

This hasn’t stopped Democrats from trying to make the prank go viral, with influencers including Brooklyn Dad Defiant posting screenshots of their tickets.

Former President Donald Trump is making a play for his former home state of New York, betting that residents are fed up with the out-of-control crime and high taxes brought by Democrats, who have long controlled the state and the city.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump drew 16,000 fans for a celebratory gathering at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, in September.

The Lincoln Project, which has been mired in controversy over allegations of man-on-man sexual harassment, recently put out a commercial narrated by actor Sam Elliott trying to urge men to vote for Kamala Harris, who is tanking with male voters across the political spectrum.

