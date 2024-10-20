Charlamagne tha God: Tim Walz Isn’t ‘Garbage … I Just Don’t See the Impact’

Left-wing radio host Charlamagne tha God reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as her running mate, saying, “I don’t see the impact.”

“Did Jay-Z say he had a spark when he started, but now he’s just garbage?” Charlamagne said of Walz during Friday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, adding, “I don’t think he’s garbage, you know what I’m saying? But it’s just, like, I don’t see the impact.”

Charlamagne’s co-host Loren LoRosa then chimed in, seemingly trying to dismiss Walz’s apparent inability to connect with voters, saying, “He be chilling.”

“We don’t need that now,” Charlamagne countered. “We don’t need you chilling, Walz, okay? We need you on the frontlines, okay? We need a white man that excites other white people.”

“I don’t know if he’s that white person doing that, is he?” Charlamagne asked, to which his fellow The Breakfast Club co-hosts responded by answering, “No.”

Listen Below:

A survey released Wednesday by Fairleigh Dickinson University found that Walz is trailing behind former President Donald Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) with regards to perceptions of masculinity.

The poll found that 38 percent of respondents see Vance as “completely masculine,” compared with just 27 percent who view Walz the same way.

Overall, 74 percent of respondents said Trump had some level of masculinity, compared to just 26 percent who said he was not masculine.

“Voters tend to associate masculine qualities with leadership qualities, so female candidates have to try and be seen as at least somewhat masculine to be seen as leaders,” Fairleigh Dickinson professor Dan Cassino said, adding that “when Harris talks about owning a gun,” she is trying to claim “masculine traits” in an attempt to appeal to voters.

Earlier this month, Charlamagne noted that Trump’s “America First” and “MAGA” platform is resonating strongly with voters, while the Harris ticket feels “out of touch.”

The radio host also talked about an “impactful” ad from the Trump campaign highlighting Harris previously expressing support for taxpayer-funded surgeries for transgender prisoners, noting the 45th president’s campaign played it during football games.

“That was nuts,” Charlamagne said. “I don’t know if it was the backdrop of football, but when you hear the narrator say Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, that one line I was like, ‘Hell no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that.’ That ad was effective.”

The left-wing radio host has also joked about Harris’s version of a DEI hire being a “straight white male,” suggesting that is why she chose Walz as her running mate.

Last week, Harris sat down with Charlamagne for a softball interview in which she issued several untrue statements that were not fact-checked by the radio host, but are, nonetheless, patently false.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.