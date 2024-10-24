Cardi B Cancels Concert After Being Rushed to Hospital

Rapper Cardi B has canceled her upcoming appearance at a concert in Atlanta, Georgia, after being rushed to the hospital for an undisclosed medical emergency.

“I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I wont be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,” the “WAP” rapper wrote a statement posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

Cardi B, who did not provide any details about the nature of her medical emergency, went on to say, “It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there.”

“Bardi Gang — thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love yall,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper concluded in her brief statement.

It remains unclear what type of medical emergency Cardi B is dealing with, and how long the rapper will be in the hospital.

Cardi B was supposed to headline ONE MusicFest on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia, where fellow artists Earth Wind & Fire, Nelly, Fantasia, Ari Lennox, and Method Man, among others are set to perform.

ONE MusicFest organizers reposted Cardi B’s statement to the music festival’s Instagram account, and informed the public that they are “working hard to find a replacement.”

“Hey #OMFFam! Unfortunately, @iamcardib announced that she is no longer available to join us this year due to ongoing health issues. Let’s all keep her in our prayers for a full recovery!” ONE MusicFest said.

“We are working hard to find a replacement at this late date. More to come soon,” the music festival added.

Notably, Cardi B’s medical emergency disclosure came just two days after she revealed in an Instagram Live from a hospital bed that an unknown prankster had called Child Protective Services (CPS), claiming that her children were in danger.

“For the Child Protective Services to come to my fucking house? Not my house, my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping because there’s an anonymous call that there been going on that, that my kids have been getting abused and beaten. Are you fucking dumb?” the rapper declared Monday night in a profanity-laced tirade, according to a report by KTLA 5.

“This is when the pranks start getting too far,” Cardi B continued at the time. “You fucking assholes think that shit is funny and it’s not funny.”

“We’re the only colored people in my neighborhood completely and for motherfuckers to pop up in my house with cops and child protective services because you motherfuckers wanna do an anonymous call involving my children,” she added. “I promise you this, I’m gonna sue CPS for fucking coming to my house at whatever the fuck time it is.”

It remains unclear if Cardi B’s situation with the alleged prank call to CPS has anything to do with her recent visit to the hospital.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.