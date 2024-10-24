Jessica Alba, Patton Oswalt Among Hollywood Elites Calling Voters in Swing States Where Kamala’s Crashing

You have a call waiting. Please pick up. It could be Jessica Alba waiting for you. Or Patton Oswalt. Or Emmy Rossum.

Or one of any number of other Hollywood stars who have signed up to personally call voters on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris as her team tries a new way of connecting with potential Democratic voters in swing states by harnessing star power.

The Hollywood Reporter sets out the entertainment elites are beginning to sign up for Harris as she rushes towards voting day. The story notes one group is acting at the behest of producer Jamie Patricof:

Among the 50 or so folks from Patricof’s group calling for Kamala: Austin Powers producer Jennifer Todd, Supergirl co-creator Allie Adler, American Pie producer Chris Bender, doc maker Laura Gabbert, author Susie Arons, and actresses Rosemarie DeWitt and Bellamy Young. The Harris campaign confirms that Alba and a slew of other celebrities have been manning similar phone banks across the country. Shameless’ Emmy Rossum has been phoning around Nevada. Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero, Vida’s Mishel Prada and Suits’ Gina Torres also have been placing calls. Says Patricof, who estimates his bank has placed about 15,000 calls so far, “I don’t want to wake up on Nov. 6 wishing I had done more.”

Then again, you might just leave them hanging there on hold. Forever.

Alba was among the Hollywood celebrities, including Kerry Washington and Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close barnstorming swing states like Arizona for Kamala Harris campaign with events in Phoenix.

The celebrity push for Harris has happened just as she’s seen support for her campaign plummet from just a few weeks ago, with the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average of polls in the seven swing states showing former President Trump leading in all seven.