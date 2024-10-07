Hollywood Celebrities Campaign for Kamala Harris in Arizona as Trump’s Grand Canyon State Lead Widens

Kamala Harris has deployed a gaggle of Hollywood celebrities — whose estimated personal net worths exceed $200 million — to campaign for her in Arizona as former President Donald Trump’s lead in the Grand Canyon state continues to grow, with one recent poll showing him leading 48 percent to 42 percent in the crucial swing state.

Actresses including Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba, and Fatal Attraction‘s Glenn Close lent their star power to a Kamala Harris campaign event in Phoenix. on Sunday, while Jennifer Garner put in a separate appearance on Saturday, according to a report from the Arizona Republic.

“I’m not here as Olivia Pope. I am here because I want each of you to remember how powerful you are,” Washington, whose estimated net worth is $50 million, reportedly said, making a reference to the character she played on ABC’s Scandal.

“Each of you has the power to transform the trajectory of this country.”

Jessica Alba, whose net worth is an estimated $100 million, spoke about how her working class parents struggled to get by, while claiming that Kamala Harris will create an “opportunity economy where we’re not just gonna get by anymore, we’re going to thrive.”

The celebrities didn’t mention that working class families have been hammered by record-high consumer prices under the Kamala Harris economy. The prices of essential goods and services — including groceries, energy, rent, and insurance — have skyrocketed during the past three and a half. years and show no sign of coming down.

Arizona voters are also unhappy about the unprecedented flood of illegal immigration that Kamala Harris has allowed to take place under her watch.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent Suffolk/USA Today survey showed Trump taking a six-point lead over Harris in the crucial battleground state, garnering 48 percent support to Harris’s 42 percent.

The survey also showed Trump edging out Harris in the state’s largest county, Maricopa, seeing a four-point edge — 47 percent to Harris’s 43 percent support. USA Today, which is sympathetic to Democrats, admitted that this survey portends bad news for Harris and her allies.

Another poll shows a tighter race in Arizona, with a recent InsiderAdvantage survey giving Trump a one-point advantage, leading Harris with 49 percent support to her 48 percent support.

