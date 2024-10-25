CNN’s Anderson Cooper Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God’s ‘Bulls**t’ over Network’s Trump Vs. Harris Coverage

Left-wing radio host and podcaster Charlamagne Tha God was loaded for bear when he hopped on the air with CNN’s Anderson Cooper and went all-in on the obscene “fascist” rhetoric many Democrats are pushing against Donald Trump.

The radio host, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, dove head first into all the tired tropes about Trump and scolded Cooper for being too lenient on the Republican nominee.

Cooper opened the discussion by attempting to ask McKelvey what his thoughts were on Trump’s upcoming visit with podcast king Joe Rogan and asked if he thinks Harris should also appear on Rogan’s hugely popular show. Instead, the radio man pivoted to the “fascist” accusation, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

“I think that she should keep calling Donald Trump a fascist,” McKelvey exclaimed.

He then launched into a tirade, saying, “And I think that Americans need to keep looking at the rhetoric of Donald Trump because I don’t know why we’re even thinking about electing somebody who’s talking about putting people in camps. I don’t know why we’re talking, why we want to elect somebody who’s talking about mass deportation. I don’t know why we’re having this conversation about somebody who wants to terminate the constitution to overthrow the results of an election. ”

“Aren’t we supposed to be a patriotic country? Whenever somebody like Colin Kaepernick takes a knee in this country, everybody talks about, ‘Oh, that’s so unpatriotic.’ But a guy can say he wants to terminate the constitution to overthrow the results of an election and nobody cares? Now, you brought it back to Kamala and Joe Rogan, Anderson, who gives a damn?” he spat out at Cooper.

Cooper tried to regain control of the interview, but McKelvey wasn’t having it.

“[The] president is a fascist, that’s talking about putting people in camps, that’s talking about, once again, terminating the constitution to overthrow the results of an election. That’s talking about jailing his political opponents. That rhetoric doesn’t scare people?” he blathered.

McKelvey may have been referring to the recent accusation by former Trump chief of staff and a former Marine general John Kelly who is the bell of the ball on the left for his claim that he heard Donald Trump praising Hitler. It is a claim that has been debunked by others who served alongside both Trump and Kelly.

Then McKelvey turned on cooper and his cable news network.

“I don’t think y’all have enough conversations about it. I feel like I heard more on this network about ‘Is Kamala Harris Black?’ than I do about Donald Trump being a fascist. Am I wrong?” he said.

At that point, though, Cooper had enough. “That’s bullshit. I’m sorry, I’m a huge fan of yours. But to say that we’re sitting around discussing ‘Is Kamala Harris Black?’” Cooper exclaimed.

But McKelvey vehemently disagreed, and replied, “That’s bullshit, Anderson, for you to say that y’all don’t have those conversations.”

Cooper tried to defend CNN again by insisting that the network is sponsoring a “legitimate conversation.”

Ultimately, the podcaster simply could not agree and accused CNN of not having an honest discussion at all.

“I think no network has been honest about Donald Trump. You haven’t had, nobody has had honest conversations about Donald Trump since 2016,” McKelvey insisted. “I saw last night they were talking about, you know, the double standard that exists between Donald Trump and the vice president. But it’s always a double standard with Trump, whether it’s with Hillary [Clinton], whether it’s, you know, against Biden. Now, with Kamala, we talk about [Trump] being a threat to democracy, but we don’t treat him like one.”

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has called Trump a “fascist” numerous times and Hillary Clinton has called all Republicans “Nazis.” Indeed, Hillary has been calling Republicans Nazis for many years.

