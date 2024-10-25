Watch — Michael Rapaport Eviscerates Media Outlets, Democrats Calling Trump A Nazi: ‘Stop with the Hitler Sh*t’

Actor-comedian Michael Rapaport eviscerated media outlets and the Democrats referring to former President Donald Trump a “Nazi,” calling on them to “stop with the Hitler shit,” as it downplays the Holocaust. The actor also called out the left for ignoring pro-Hamas demonstrations on college campuses while comparing the 45th president to a dictator who attempted to carry out a genocide against Jews.

“‘Satan’ Donald Trump, ‘pig’ Donald Trump, call him whatever you want, I’ve given you gem after gem for years. But stop with the ‘Hitler’ shit. Stop with the ‘Hitler’ shit!” Rapaport, who has a history of speaking unfavorably of Trump, exclaimed in a video post to his X account on Friday.

“Do not refer to Hitler and the Holocaust — the actual greatest slaughter and actual genocide of the Jewish people ever — for attention and political gain. Stop it!” the True Romance star continued.

“That Nazi rally that took place in Madison Square Garden in 1939 was just that, an actual true blue Nazi rally, so are you saying that anyone and everyone who shows up in Madison Square Garden for this upcoming Trump rally is a Nazi? That’s a Nazi rally? Get the fuck out of here,” Rapaport declared.

Watch Below:

The actor went on to point out the left’s hypocrisy, asking, “What kind of rallies are happening on the college campuses in New York City? In Union Square, where they’re waving Hamas flags and kissing [Hamas leader] Yahya Sinwar photos? What kind of rallies are that?”

“Do not mention the Holocaust, Hitler, to score political points when you ignore the greatest slaughter of Jews since the actual Holocaust, which happened on October 7th,” Rapaport demanded. “All this Hitler talk, all this Holocaust talk, with so little Holocaust studies in schools!”

“Do not bring up Hitler and Nazis when there are 101 hostages — 101 hostages, and you say nothing about them — cut the fucking shit,” the Deep Blue Sea star continued.

“Do not use Nazis and Hitler for your fucking agenda, when you haven’t mentioned the 13 women that are still being held captive today while you’re wearing your ‘Future is Female’ t-shirt,” Rapaport proclaimed.

“It’s disgusting,” he added. “It’s disrespectful to the victims and survivors of the Holocaust and to the real-time victims and survivors and the hostages if October 7th. Stop it!”

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris used a baseless hit piece published in the Atlantic to issue violent rhetoric in an attack against Trump, in which she likened the 45th president to Hitler.

In August, Rapaport — who for years had been notorious for his attacks on Trump — admitted that he had been “wrong” about the 45th president.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.